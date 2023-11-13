Open Menu

Vietnam's Population Forecast To Drop To 72 Mln In 2100 Due To Low Birth Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Vietnam's population forecast to drop to 72 mln in 2100 due to low birth rates

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Vietnam's population is expected to increase to 107 million in 2044, before dropping to 72 million in 2100 due to low birth rates, local media VnExpress online newspaper reported Sunday, citing Ha Anh Duc, office head of the Ministry of Health.

Over the past few decades, Vietnam has seen birth rates dropping from 6.5 children per woman in the 1960s to 2.

05 in 2020, he said, citing statistics that every year, there are an estimated one million couples in Vietnam who cannot have children biologically, accounting for around 7.7 percent of all couples.

Among them, around half are those aged below 30.

Mai Trung Son from the Vietnam Population Authority said birth rates varied wildly between different Vietnamese localities. Southern Ho Chi Minh city has the lowest birth rate among them, at only 1.39 children per woman in their reproductive age.

Related Topics

Ho Vietnam Women Sunday 2020 Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

47 minutes ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

23 hours ago
Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

2 days ago

More Stories From World