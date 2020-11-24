UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Crisis To Cut Airline 2020 Revenues By 60%: IATA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

Virus crisis to cut airline 2020 revenues by 60%: IATA

Airline revenues this year will plunge by 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Airline revenues this year will plunge by 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday.

"The Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry," with 2020 likely to go down in history as its "worst" year ever, IATA said.

It added that while airlines have been slashing costs by $1 billion a day, grounding fleets and cutting jobs, they are still racking up huge and "unprecedented" losses.

Compared with 2019, this year's revenues are now expected at around $328 billion, IATA, which groups 290 airlines, said at its annual congress in Paris.

The industry will likely chalk up net losses of $118.5 billion, much worse than its June forecast for a loss of $84.

3 billion, IATA added.

Next year the situation will improve but will still see airlines hit with a combined loss of $38.7 billion, also worse than its previous estimate of $15.8 billion.

"This crisis is devastating and implacable," IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

"Borders must reopen without quarantine measures so that passengers can take the plane again," de Juniac said.

"The companies will have to continue to draw on their reserves until at least the fourth quarter of 2021," he added.

IATA has been pressing governments for months to introduce virus testing before departure to do away with the need for normally 14-day quarantine periods on arrival, saying the change would allow airlines to get back to business without compromising safety.

Related Topics

Business Paris June Congress 2019 2020 Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC seeks final arguments in case against blasphem ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden health watchdog blasts elderly care in pand ..

3 minutes ago

Kambuzia Partovi, Iranian film writer-director, di ..

3 minutes ago

KP Info Secretary grieves over death of Pir Sufaid ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan laid network of uplift ..

8 minutes ago

IFJ Chief Calls Alleged UK Gov't Journalist Blackl ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.