Von Der Leyen To Seek Second EU Term As Far-right Strength Grows
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Ursula von der Leyen is poised to announce Monday her bid for a second term as chief of the European Commission, at a time when the bloc's unity faces strong headwinds from the far-right.
At the helm since 2019, the 65-year-old had led the bloc's executive body as the EU traversed an extraordinary period of disruptions -- from Brexit to the coronavirus pandemic to Russia's invasion of its pro-EU neighbour Ukraine.
Hendrik Wuest, a key figure in von der Leyen's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Germany, said her new bid would be a much needed constant at a time of uncertainties.
"A second term would be a sign of stability, that is all the more needed at a time when our European values are being attacked from all sides," he told news site Politico.
Von der Leyen's candidacy is expected to be announced at around midday at a press conference at the CDU's headquarters in Berlin.
The broader alliance of conservatives across the bloc -- the European People's Party group to which the CDU belongs -- would then name her as its lead candidate for the post in Bucharest on March 6-7, EPP leader Manfred Weber has said.
Von der Leyen, a protege of former German chancellor Angela Merkel who has served as minister on all four of her cabinets, is the first woman to lead the commission.
A second von der Leyen commission would likely find itself with a changed political landscape.
Voter surveys suggest extreme-right, anti-immigrant parties across Europe will grab more seats in European Parliament elections on June 6-9, pushing the legislature to the right.
That could slow progress towards European Union green transition that von der Leyen had made a cornerstone of her first term. It could also grow the cohort of European lawmakers sympathetic to Donald Trump should he regain the White House.
Recent Stories
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
New plant species discovered in SW China18 minutes ago
-
Cambodia begins to construct river bridge in capital with funds from China18 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea police vow 'any level of force' to halt tribal violence18 minutes ago
-
Navalny team says mother barred from morgue28 minutes ago
-
China's domestically-made polar meteorological stations start operation28 minutes ago
-
HIPA unveils spectacular array of winning photos from ‘Instagram’28 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Polish border blockade a 'security threat'38 minutes ago
-
Mayotte protests cast cloud over Comoros migrant departure point38 minutes ago
-
Beyond Avdiivka, Ukrainians fear their town could be next48 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Pakistan for holding general elections smoothly48 minutes ago
-
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall58 minutes ago
-
Singapore to require gradual use of low-carbon jet fuel from 20261 hour ago