Open Menu

Von Der Leyen To Seek Second EU Term As Far-right Strength Grows

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Von der Leyen to seek second EU term as far-right strength grows

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Ursula von der Leyen is poised to announce Monday her bid for a second term as chief of the European Commission, at a time when the bloc's unity faces strong headwinds from the far-right.

At the helm since 2019, the 65-year-old had led the bloc's executive body as the EU traversed an extraordinary period of disruptions -- from Brexit to the coronavirus pandemic to Russia's invasion of its pro-EU neighbour Ukraine.

Hendrik Wuest, a key figure in von der Leyen's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Germany, said her new bid would be a much needed constant at a time of uncertainties.

"A second term would be a sign of stability, that is all the more needed at a time when our European values are being attacked from all sides," he told news site Politico.

Von der Leyen's candidacy is expected to be announced at around midday at a press conference at the CDU's headquarters in Berlin.

The broader alliance of conservatives across the bloc -- the European People's Party group to which the CDU belongs -- would then name her as its lead candidate for the post in Bucharest on March 6-7, EPP leader Manfred Weber has said.

Von der Leyen, a protege of former German chancellor Angela Merkel who has served as minister on all four of her cabinets, is the first woman to lead the commission.

A second von der Leyen commission would likely find itself with a changed political landscape.

Voter surveys suggest extreme-right, anti-immigrant parties across Europe will grab more seats in European Parliament elections on June 6-9, pushing the legislature to the right.

That could slow progress towards European Union green transition that von der Leyen had made a cornerstone of her first term. It could also grow the cohort of European lawmakers sympathetic to Donald Trump should he regain the White House.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament White House German European Union Trump Germany Berlin Bucharest Progress Alliance Lead SITE Angela Merkel Brexit March June Women 2019 Christian Post All From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World