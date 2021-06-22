UrduPoint.com
Vucic Says Serbian Population In Kosovo Has Halved Over Past 3 Decades

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:35 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that the Serbian population in Albanian-majority Kosovo has dropped from 11% in 1991 to the current 95,000 people, or 5%.

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that the Serbian population in Albanian-majority Kosovo has dropped from 11% in 1991 to the current 95,000 people, or 5%.

"I want you to know that there are no more than 95,000 Serbs living in Kosovo and Metohija at the moment, and 1.35 million Albanians," Vucic told the parliament, noting that Serbs constituted the majority of the Kosovar population in the middle Ages and made up 11% in 1991.

The Serbian president went on to say that the Kosovo-Albanian authorities refused to comply with agreements previously reached during the high-level dialogue in Brussels.

"During the last meeting attended by EU policy chief Josep Borrell and special representative Miroslav Lajcak, responsible for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, the Albanians .

.. reiterated that they were not interested in what the previous authorities in Pristina signed. Because, according to them, those were illegitimate governments," Vucic said.

In 2008, Kosovo, an autonomous province of Serbia whose population is predominantly Albanian, proclaimed its independence from Belgrade. It is still not recognized by many countries, including Serbia, China, Iran, Russia and Spain.

In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations. However, the dialogue has since come to a standstill. In 2020, the sides struck another deal on normalization, brokered by the United States.

