WAMY signs MoU with Ethiopian islamic affairs supreme council

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):The World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council to enhance cooperation and integration between Islamic humanitarian organizations and institutions to provide people with the requirements of a decent life, promote Islam principles of justice and tolerance among all peoples and civilizations, and raise the youth on these principles to enable them to serve their homelands.

The MoU details both sides' cooperation in mutual interest programs, consultations and information that attain achievements and objectives, and conducting specialized programs in rehabilitating youth to develop their talents and abilities.

WAMY praised Saudi Arabia's efforts in supporting humanitarian and development work in many societies worldwide and supporting the youth through programs and activities to prepare them for a better future.