HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A warehouse storing garbage in the village of Seljametsa in Estonia's southwestern Parnu County caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, the Estonian Rescue board said.

"A warehouse with an area of 100x60 meters is burning, several explosions have taken place.

Compressed waste, which was placed next to the warehouse, also caught fire, poisonous gases are spreading around the neighborhood," the government agency said.

The authority also asked the local residents to close windows and doors in houses, as well as turn off all air conditioners. According to preliminary data, there are no victims.