Washington, New Delhi to Sign Deal on Selling US Military Helicopters to India - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that India and the United States were set to sign a $3 billion contract on delivering US-made helicopters and other military equipment to the South Asian country on Tuesda

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that India and the United States were set to sign a $3 billion contract on delivering US-made helicopters and other military equipment to the South Asian country on Tuesday.

"And I am pleased to announce that tomorrow [on Tuesday] our representatives will sign deals to sell over three billion Dollars in the absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian Armed Forces," Trump said during his speech at a cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The US president also praised the New Delhi-Washington military cooperation and joint drills between the two countries.

Earlier in February, India's Cabinet Committee on Security approved the purchase of $2.6 billion worth 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy from the US. Moreover, New Delhi was reportedly seeking to purchase six AH-64E Apache attack choppers worth more than $900 million from Washington.

Trump arrived on a two-day working visit to India on Monday. The US president, together with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opened a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. He also plans to visit the historic mausoleum, Taj Mahal, in the city of Agra, and head to the country's capital of New Delhi for a series of talks, business meetings and festive ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday.