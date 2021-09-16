UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Suspects Egypt's National Security Agency Of Harassing Activists

A report by a prominent international watchdog revealed on Thursday evidence that Egypt's National Security Agency (NSA) was abusing its powers to intimidate human rights defenders and political activists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A report by a prominent international watchdog revealed on Thursday evidence that Egypt's National Security Agency (NSA) was abusing its powers to intimidate human rights defenders and political activists.

"Officials at Egypt's National Security Agency (NSA) are abusing their powers to punish and intimidate human rights defenders and political activists and prevent them from engaging in human rights work or political activism through continuous summons, coercive interrogations and unlawful probation measures," Amnesty International claimed in the report.

According to the organization, the NSA used extrajudicial punitive measures to control the lives of 28 individuals between 2020 and 2021. The victims of persecution included human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, protesters, political activists and members of different opposition groups.

The individuals said that they were afraid of being detained by the NSA and, in this regard, suffered from anxiety and depression, which prevented them from leading a normal life. As a result of harassment and intimidation, many of them stopped expressing their opinions or participating in political activities.

"This new NSA tactic of persistent intimidation and harassment of activists, lawyers and NGO workers is one that is destroying lives. It prevents them from working, travelling and means they live under constant fear of arrest. NSA officials' questions and threats reveal one clear objective: to stifle human rights and political activism," Amnesty International's Research and Advocacy Director for the middle East and North Africa Philip Luther said�at the briefing "This will only end when you die" timed to the publication of the report.

As noted by the organization, the actions of the NSA constituted a violation of international law and standards, as well as the Egyptian constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure. For this reason, Amnesty International has called on the members of the UN Human Rights Council to support the establishment of the monitoring and reporting mechanism for Egypt. The organization also urged� Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to instruct the Minister of Internal Affairs to stop extrajudicial persecutions of human rights defenders and other activists.

