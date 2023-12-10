Open Menu

West Indies Win Rain-delayed Toss In England ODI Decider

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 01:40 AM

West Indies win rain-delayed toss in England ODI decider

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and put England in to bat in the deciding third and final match of their One Day International series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Steady rain delayed the start of the match by two hours with the day/night fixture reduced to 43 overs per side.

Both teams have made one change to the sides which shared honours in the first two matches in Antigua.

West Indies are giving a debut to 21-year-old Barbadian seamer Matthew Forde at the expense of fast bowler Oshane Thomas, while Matthew Potts comes into the England line-up as another pace option in place of Brydon Carse.

Teams: West Indies - Shai Hope (captain/wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde.

England - Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper) - Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Chris Brown (NZL)

tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)

Related Topics

Brandon Jos Livingstone Barbados Ben Duckett Shimron Hetmyer National University TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

3 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

3 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

3 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

3 hours ago
PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

3 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

3 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

3 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

3 hours ago
 RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

3 hours ago
 Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after ge ..

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail

3 hours ago

More Stories From World