West Using Ukraine As Instrument Of Advancing Regional Interests -Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 02:50 AM

West Using Ukraine as Instrument of Advancing Regional Interests -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The West is using Kiev as an instrument in order to advance its own interests in the region and influence certain processes, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Ukraine is perceived by the West as an instrument of influence, of carrying out its interests in the region, destabilizing the situation, endlessly accusing us (Russia)," Zakharova said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

She emphasized that Western countries need reasons to constantly justify anti-Russian sanctions and are using Ukraine in that respect despite the fact that there is no evidence of any plans to Russian "aggression.

"

"So they took Ukraine as a platform for experiments, the unfortunate Ukrainian people - multinational, by the way," Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman reiterated that Moscow is waiting for a response from the US to its proposals on security guarantees.

"We have submitted written proposals to our Western partners, first of all the United States. We have been very open in our actions ... Now we have responded immediately to their desire to hold some kind of clarification meeting. It was held despite the schedule... We are showing absolute cooperation, we are waiting for written answers to each of the points," Zakharova told Izvestia.

