White House Calls on Russia to Allow Ukrainian Ag Exports, Sanctions Relief Not on Table

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States calls on Russia to allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products but it will not provide any sanctions relief in exchange, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"Russia should immediately allow Ukrainian agricultural exports," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, avoiding to answer whether the United States would lift anti-Russia sanctions in exchange for allowing exports of Ukrainian agricultural products.