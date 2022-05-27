UrduPoint.com

White House Calls On Russia To Allow Ukrainian Ag Exports, Sanctions Relief Not On Table

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 02:10 AM

White House Calls on Russia to Allow Ukrainian Ag Exports, Sanctions Relief Not on Table

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States calls on Russia to allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products but it will not provide any sanctions relief in exchange, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"Russia should immediately allow Ukrainian agricultural exports," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, avoiding to answer whether the United States would lift anti-Russia sanctions in exchange for allowing exports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

47 minutes ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

47 minutes ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

47 minutes ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

47 minutes ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

50 minutes ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.