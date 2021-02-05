UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Confirms 'Non-Decisional' Policy Meeting On Iran

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

White House Confirms 'Non-Decisional' Policy Meeting on Iran

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed a media report about an interagency policy meeting on Iran hosted by the National Security Council, but said it was "not decisional."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed a media report about an interagency policy meeting on Iran hosted by the National Security Council, but said it was "not decisional."

"The meeting today is part of an ongoing policy review. It is not decisional... There are no pending policy announcements," Psaki said via Twitter.

Psaki said that broad consultations with Congress and US partners will preempt any Biden administration decisions regarding to Iran.

The news website Axios reported earlier that the White House is convening on Friday a National Security Council principals committee meeting focused on Iran's nuclear program "in a sign of the urgency" President Joe Biden feels about the matter.

Biden has vowed to return the United States to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump who instituted a maximum pressure campaign on Tehran, but also calls for negotiating a broader agreement that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its clientele across the middle East.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Nuclear White House Trump Tehran United States Middle East Congress 2015 Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Races carries ..

3 minutes ago

UAE’s Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emira ..

18 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Halted Without Berlin's Co ..

14 minutes ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Promised to Expel Russian ..

14 minutes ago

Over four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

33 minutes ago

All Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Planned for ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.