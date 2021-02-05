White House Confirms 'Non-Decisional' Policy Meeting on Iran

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed a media report about an interagency policy meeting on Iran hosted by the National Security Council, but said it was "not decisional."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed a media report about an interagency policy meeting on Iran hosted by the National Security Council, but said it was "not decisional."

"The meeting today is part of an ongoing policy review. It is not decisional... There are no pending policy announcements," Psaki said via Twitter.

Psaki said that broad consultations with Congress and US partners will preempt any Biden administration decisions regarding to Iran.

The news website Axios reported earlier that the White House is convening on Friday a National Security Council principals committee meeting focused on Iran's nuclear program "in a sign of the urgency" President Joe Biden feels about the matter.

Biden has vowed to return the United States to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump who instituted a maximum pressure campaign on Tehran, but also calls for negotiating a broader agreement that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its clientele across the middle East.