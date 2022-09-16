UrduPoint.com

White House On Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth Of China's Alignment With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 12:35 AM

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment With Russia

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the United States is concerned about the depth of China's alignment with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the United States is concerned about the depth of China's alignment with Russia.

"So we've made clear our concerns about the depth of China's alignment with and ties with Russia," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said the Xi-Putin meeting earlier in the day is an example of that alignment that concerns the United States.

