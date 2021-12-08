White House Says Has Nothing to Share on Possible in-Person Biden-Putin Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that there is nothing to share at present regarding the possible in-person summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"I don't have anything else to share on that," Jean-Pierre said when asked whether a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders should be expected after their video conversation on Tuesday.