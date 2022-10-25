White House Urges US Senate to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Shooting in St. Louis School

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Biden administration on Monday urged US Congress to pass a ban on the so-called "assault weapons" as soon as possible after another deadly shooting occurred in a school in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Everyday that the Senate fails to send assault weapons ban to the President's desk, or waits to take another actions is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday that three individuals have been killed in the incident, including the gunman.

Jean-Pierre called the incident an act of "senseless violence" and urged taking additional actions to stop gun violence in the United States.