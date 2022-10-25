UrduPoint.com

White House Urges US Senate To Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Shooting In St. Louis School

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 01:50 AM

White House Urges US Senate to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Shooting in St. Louis School

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Biden administration on Monday urged US Congress to pass a ban on the so-called "assault weapons" as soon as possible after another deadly shooting occurred in a school in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Everyday that the Senate fails to send assault weapons ban to the President's desk, or waits to take another actions is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday that three individuals have been killed in the incident, including the gunman.

Jean-Pierre called the incident an act of "senseless violence" and urged taking additional actions to stop gun violence in the United States.

Related Topics

Senate Police White House St. Louis United States Congress

Recent Stories

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

2 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

2 hours ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.