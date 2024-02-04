Williams heroics take South Africa into Cup of Nations semi-finals

Yamoussoukro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams was the hero with four saves in the shoot-out as South Africa beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Saturday after a goalless draw in their last-eight tie.

Williams had already come up with one vital stop at the end of normal time and the match went to penalties as it finished 0-0 after 120 minutes in Yamoussoukro.

He then produced a remarkable performance to keep out penalties by Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte and Patrick Andrade as South Africa -- who themselves failed to convert two spot-kicks -- progressed to a last-four showdown with Nigeria on Wednesday.

"We were not lucky because we had a very good 'keeper today. If you can stop four penalties it is not luck anymore," said South Africa coach Hugo Broos.

"He did not only that, he also saved us two minutes before the end with a player who was alone in front of him, so yes he was man of the match.

I think you could choose nobody else."

The 32-year-old Williams, of Mamelodi Sundowns, refused to accept all the credit for his heroics however, instead giving a nod to the South African backroom team.

"I give credit to the analysts. They prepare me, they cut so many videos. We study the clubs. I study them as well, I try to pick up trends," he said.

"My phone is full of penalty clips so it is credit to the analysts for doing the work because it is not easy to get footage of some of those players because they play all over the world."

South Africa go through to their first AFCON semi-final since what can be termed as their glory days, when they won the title as hosts in 1996, were runners-up in 1998 and then finished third in 2000.