Open Menu

Williamson To Lead New Zealand In Bangladesh T20 Series

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Williamson to lead New Zealand in Bangladesh T20 series

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Captain Kane Williamson will make his return to international Twenty20 cricket in the three-match home series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said Sunday.

Williamson has not played 20-overs cricket for more than a year after missing the T20 series against England in September while recovering from a long-term knee injury.

The 33-year-old world-class batter recovered to help New Zealand reach the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in India last month, followed by the drawn Test series in Bangladesh.

Williamson joins Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips, who will contest the three-match T20 series after being rested for the current ODI games with Bangladesh.

The injured players include Lockie Ferguson (Achilles), Matt Henry (hamstring), Henry Shipley (back) and all-rounder Michael Bracewell (Achilles).

Opener Devon Conway is being rested for both the ODI and Twenty20 series, because of a "heavy workload in 2023", according to a New Zealand Cricket statement.

New Zealand have home Tests against South Africa and Australia in early 2024.

Coach Gary Stead said the T20 series, starting in Napier on December 27, represents the start of New Zealand's preparation for the World Cup next June in the West Indies and United States.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured T20 World Australia Bangladesh Napier Conway Mitchell Gary South Africa United States Mark Chapman Mitchell Santner June September December Sunday From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

16 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

16 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

16 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

16 hours ago

More Stories From World