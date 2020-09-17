UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Four Others Martyred By Indian Army In Srinagar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:27 PM

Woman among four others martyred by Indian Army in Srinagar

The troops martyred the youth and the woman during a cordon and search operation in Batamaloo area of the city.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiris including a 45-year-old woman in Srinagar city, today (Thursday).

The troops martyred the youth and the woman during a cordon and search operation in Batamaloo area of the city. The cordon and search operation was in progress in the area till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a protest strike tomorrow against the martyrdom of Kashmiris including a youth in custody and a woman by Indian troops and police in Sopore and Srinagar areas.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the troops during cordon and search operations as heinous acts and demanded probe by an international investigation agency into these incidents.

He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The APHC spokesman also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

