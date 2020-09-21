Woman Suspected of Sending Letter With Ricin Poison to White House Detained - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Border Protection officers have detained a suspect who allegedly sent a package containing ricin poison to the White House, NBC Chicago reports.

The suspect was detained when trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official told NBC on Sunday.

WTKR reported on Sunday that the detained suspect was a woman.

On Saturday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that an investigation was underway over a suspicious letter addressed to US President Donald Trump.

The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison ricin.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson told CBC on Saturday that "initial information from the investigation suggests that the letter originated in Canada."

According to Sunday reports from US media, the woman detained on the US-Canada border on Sunday was armed.