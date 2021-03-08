UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women March In Kiev To Demand Ratification Of Domestic Abuse Treaty - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Women March in Kiev to Demand Ratification of Domestic Abuse Treaty - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Women are marching at Mykhailivska Square in Kiev on Monday to demand that Ukraine ratify the Istanbul Convention on combating domestic violence against the better half of humanity, the Hromadske channel reported.

The march comes as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

The Council of Europe's Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence was adopted by all member states on May 11, 2011.

Ukraine signed the treaty in 2011, but has not ratified it.

The convention is often viewed as controversial, including over what critics say is its fluid definition of "gender."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe Istanbul Kiev March May Women All

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

3 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

7 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

17 minutes ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses ..

35 minutes ago

Iran has never talked with U.S. over nuke deal

3 minutes ago

UK Launches G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.