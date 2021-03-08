Women March in Kiev to Demand Ratification of Domestic Abuse Treaty - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Women are marching at Mykhailivska Square in Kiev on Monday to demand that Ukraine ratify the Istanbul Convention on combating domestic violence against the better half of humanity, the Hromadske channel reported.

The march comes as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

The Council of Europe's Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence was adopted by all member states on May 11, 2011.

Ukraine signed the treaty in 2011, but has not ratified it.

The convention is often viewed as controversial, including over what critics say is its fluid definition of "gender."