Work Of Russia-France Inter-Gov't Commission May Resume After Ministers' Talks - Gov't

Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

Work of Russia-France Inter-Gov't Commission May Resume After Ministers' Talks - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A meeting on Monday between the Russian and French prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Edouard Philippe, may contribute to resuming the work of a bilateral intergovernmental commission and security cooperation council, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said.

"The talks are expected to contribute to resuming the pre-crisis regime of work of the key mechanisms of the Russian-French intergovernmental cooperation [including the intergovernmental commission and security cooperation council], the activities of which were suspended at the initiative of the French side in 2014," Prikhodko told reporters.

According to the senior government official, French business in Russia "displays a keen interest" in Russia's national projects, as evidenced by "the regular participation" of French companies in the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During the talks in France's northern port city of Le Havre, Medvedev and Philippe are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation between Russia and France in different areas as well as topical international issues.

