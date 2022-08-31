(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Condolences have been pouring in from across the globe for last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whose passing was announced Tuesday by a clinic in Moscow.

Gorbachev died at the age of 91 after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

Gorbachev has been revered around the world for successfully negotiating a nuclear arms reduction pact with Ronald Reagan and helping bring an end to the Cold War while he was in power between 1985 and 1991. He was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1990 for playing the leading role in the "radical changes in East-West relations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Gorbachev's family in a message, which described the last Cold War leader as "a statesman who exerted a tremendous influence on the course of world history."

"He headed this country at a time of complicated and dramatic change and large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges. He realized that reforms were necessary, and he strove to suggest his own solutions to long-standing problems," Putin wrote.

US President Joe Biden, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during Gorbachev's rule, praised him as a "man of remarkable vision" who had the courage to admit that things needed to change, to embrace reforms and create a "safer world and greater freedom for millions."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Gorbachev left behind "an important legacy" by helping end the decades-long Cold War and reduce the threat of nuclear weapons.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Gorbachev a courageous reformer and a daring statesman who brought forth the reunification of Germany and the destruction of the Iron Curtain in Europe.

"Democratic movements in central and eastern Europe also benefited from the fact that he was in charge in Russia at that time," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded Gorbachev as a "man of peace whose choices opened up a path of freedom for Russians" and whose commitment to peace in Europe changed history.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on social media that he had always admired the courage and integrity that Gorbachev showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion, adding that "his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian commended Gorbachev's contribution to normalizing relations between China and the Soviet Union and extended Beijing's condolences to his family.

UN chief Antonio Guterres described Gorbachev as "one-of-a kind statesman" who changed the course of history and did "more than any other" to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations for 40 years.

"The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace. I'm deeply saddened by his passing," he said in a statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev was a "trusted and respected leader" who played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain.

"It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget," the politician said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gave Gorbachev credit for setting historic reforms in motion that led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union and opened the possibility of a partnership between Russia and NATO. His vision of a better world remains an example, the Norwegian added.