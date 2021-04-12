UrduPoint.com
World's Priciest Painting May Be A Leonardo After All

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

World's priciest painting may be a Leonardo after all

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The world's most expensive painting, the "Salvator Mundi", may be the work of Leonardo da Vinci after all, with several media reports contradicting doubts raised in a French documentary.

The painting of Christ has not been seen in public since it was bought for $450 million by the Saudi royal family at a 2017 Christie's auction.

"The Savior for Sale", a documentary by filmmaker Antoine Vitkine due to run on French tv this week, claims the Saudis withheld the painting from a 2019 exhibition at The Louvre after its experts concluded it was produced by da Vinci's workshop and that the master only "contributed" to it.

But after widespread reporting of Vitkine's claims, other media have denied his version of events.

"The Louvre and the C2RMF (its analysis unit) reached the opposite conclusion to the documentary: for them, the painting is indeed the work of Leonardo and only him. This information was communicated to the Saudis in September 2019," said Didier Rykner, editor of magazine La Tribune de l'Art.

The New York Times also reported that version and said the results of the analysis were kept secret because of a dispute over how the painting would be displayed in the Louvre exhibition, with the Saudis reportedly insisting that it be hung next to the Mona Lisa.

