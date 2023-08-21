Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, the world's shortest man, has sent greetings to Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man from Trkiye

ERBIL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, the world's shortest man, has sent greetings to Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man from Trkiye.

Ghaderzadeh, 21, stands 65.24 centimeters (2 feet 2 inches) tall and weighs 6.5 kilograms (14.33 Pounds). In 2022, he became the world's shortest man (living), according to the Guinness Book of Records.

In an interview with Anadolu, Ghaderzadeh, who also holds the Guinness World Record for having the world's smallest hands, mentioned his interests in dancing and education. He said, due to his special physique, he received his education at home from a private teacher.

He also expressed his desire to own a car that is custom-made for him, as he is unable to drive.

When asked about his travel aspirations, Ghaderzadeh said, "I especially want to visit T�rkiye, Spain, Russia, the US, UK, and China. Most of all, I wish to see Istanbul."He added, "I am sending greetings to Sultan (Kosen) through you from here. Hello, Sultan! Inshallah (Allah Willing), I will come to T�rkiye, and it will be my pleasure to meet you." Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man from the Turkish city of Mardin, stands at 2.51 meters (8 feet 3 inches).