Open Menu

World's Shortest Man Wishes To Visit Turkiye, Meets World's Tallest Man

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 08:25 PM

World's shortest man wishes to visit Turkiye, meets world's tallest man

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, the world's shortest man, has sent greetings to Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man from Trkiye

ERBIL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, the world's shortest man, has sent greetings to Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man from Trkiye.

Ghaderzadeh, 21, stands 65.24 centimeters (2 feet 2 inches) tall and weighs 6.5 kilograms (14.33 Pounds). In 2022, he became the world's shortest man (living), according to the Guinness Book of Records.

In an interview with Anadolu, Ghaderzadeh, who also holds the Guinness World Record for having the world's smallest hands, mentioned his interests in dancing and education. He said, due to his special physique, he received his education at home from a private teacher.

He also expressed his desire to own a car that is custom-made for him, as he is unable to drive.

When asked about his travel aspirations, Ghaderzadeh said, "I especially want to visit T�rkiye, Spain, Russia, the US, UK, and China. Most of all, I wish to see Istanbul."He added, "I am sending greetings to Sultan (Kosen) through you from here. Hello, Sultan! Inshallah (Allah Willing), I will come to T�rkiye, and it will be my pleasure to meet you." Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man from the Turkish city of Mardin, stands at 2.51 meters (8 feet 3 inches).

Related Topics

World Education Russia China Visit Car Man Mardin Istanbul Spain United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest three robbers

Rangers arrest three robbers

16 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance p ..

Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance public services in Battagram di ..

16 minutes ago
 RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into glob ..

RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into global economy

16 minutes ago
 PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident af ..

PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

16 minutes ago
 Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, tra ..

Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, traumatises three women

16 minutes ago
 Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, ..

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, enhanced pilgrim facilities i ..

23 minutes ago
Three killed in traffic accident

Three killed in traffic accident

23 minutes ago
 India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab ..

India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab rural economy: Wattoo

21 minutes ago
 Afghanistan making education plan for female unive ..

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

21 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23 ..

Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23, in Toshakhana Case

21 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistan ..

PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

21 minutes ago
 BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, elim ..

BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, eliminate interest

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World