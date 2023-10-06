- Home
WTI Crude Futures Settle Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Oil prices fell on Friday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery lost 1.91 U.S. dollars, or 2.27 percent, to settle at 82.31 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
