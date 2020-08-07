Yahoo! Japan ID Personal Data Registration System Jumbles Data of 390,000 Users - Reports

Yahoo! Japan ID's personal data registration system has messed up the data of at least 390,000 users due to a failure that occurred during a system update, media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Yahoo! Japan ID's personal data registration system has messed up the data of at least 390,000 users due to a failure that occurred during a system update, media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the malfunction occurred on July 29, however the problem remained unnoticed until August 4, when the company started to receive messages and questions from users.

After the mistaken update, names, addresses and phone numbers of some users were reregistered as data belonging to other users, the publication said. As a result, customers could not receive their booked goods that were sent to users who had nothing to do with these orders.

A separate system is in place for managing the data of credit cards, bank deposits and e-mail addresses, so there was not any leaks or confusion related to this information.