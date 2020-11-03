Yemen hopes that Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member, will support UN-led efforts to bring peace to the conflict-hit Arab country, ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Al-Wahishi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Yemen hopes that Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member, will support UN-led efforts to bring peace to the conflict-hit Arab country, ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Al-Wahishi said on Tuesday.

"We very much hope that Russia, as a permanent UN Security Council member, will support efforts of the global organization, in particular, its special envoy Martin Griffiths, to achieve peace in our country," Al-Wahishi told a seminar "Russia and Yemen: security in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea."

The diplomat expressed hope that Moscow's support would be not only political, but also economic.

"When peace is restored in the country, we would like Russian companies to come to us to rebuild our economy. This is not just theoretical arguments, but a practical moment," the ambassador stressed.

Many Russian companies, Al-Wahishi continued, have extensive experience in construction of infrastructure in Yemen, such as the port of Al Hudaydah, power plants, railroads and dams.

"Your companies know the area and these projects, so they can come and simply restore them. I do not think anyone else will have the same good chance," he noted.

For over six years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. In December 2018, the warring parties signed a UN-backed agreement in Sweden. The sides agreed to a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area. The prisoner swap process still continues, so do clashes, drone attacks and airstrikes in the conflict-hit country.