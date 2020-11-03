UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Counts On Russia's Support For UN Conflict Settlement - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:55 PM

Yemen Counts on Russia's Support for UN Conflict Settlement - Ambassador

Yemen hopes that Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member, will support UN-led efforts to bring peace to the conflict-hit Arab country, ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Al-Wahishi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Yemen hopes that Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member, will support UN-led efforts to bring peace to the conflict-hit Arab country, ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Al-Wahishi said on Tuesday.

"We very much hope that Russia, as a permanent UN Security Council member, will support efforts of the global organization, in particular, its special envoy Martin Griffiths, to achieve peace in our country," Al-Wahishi told a seminar "Russia and Yemen: security in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea."

The diplomat expressed hope that Moscow's support would be not only political, but also economic.

"When peace is restored in the country, we would like Russian companies to come to us to rebuild our economy. This is not just theoretical arguments, but a practical moment," the ambassador stressed.

Many Russian companies, Al-Wahishi continued, have extensive experience in construction of infrastructure in Yemen, such as the port of Al Hudaydah, power plants, railroads and dams.

"Your companies know the area and these projects, so they can come and simply restore them. I do not think anyone else will have the same good chance," he noted.

For over six years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. In December 2018, the warring parties signed a UN-backed agreement in Sweden. The sides agreed to a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area. The prisoner swap process still continues, so do clashes, drone attacks and airstrikes in the conflict-hit country.

Related Topics

Drone United Nations Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Yemen Same Al Hudaydah Sweden December 2018 Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

One of Those Injured in Vienna Terrorist Attack Di ..

57 seconds ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad decides to op ..

58 seconds ago

Fourteen People Close to Vienna Terrorist Were Det ..

1 minute ago

North Korea Mined Areas on Border With China to Pr ..

1 minute ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

1 hour ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.