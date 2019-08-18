UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthis Announce Appointment Of Representative In Iran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Yemen's Houthis Announce Appointment of Representative in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement) rebel forces announced the appointment of their representative in Iran, Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received a Houthi delegation in Tehran, which conveyed him a letter from the Houthi leader Abdel Malek al Houthi.

According to the broadcaster, Ibrahim Al-Dailami was appointed an "ambassador" of the movement in Iran.

It is noted that this step aims "to strengthen the formal and diplomatic ties with other countries."

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks.

