UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Italian Doctors Protest For Education Reform

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

Young Italian doctors protest for education reform

Young doctors and medical students demonstrated across Italy on Friday, some throwing their white coats on the ground as they called for educational reform and for scholarships allowing them to specialise

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Young doctors and medical students demonstrated across Italy on Friday, some throwing their white coats on the ground as they called for educational reform and for scholarships allowing them to specialise.

Young doctors complain of training bottlenecks that prevent them from choosing a focus, even as over 10,000 specialists are set to retire in the next five years, creating a vacuum that is not being filled.

Only about 4,000 specialisation grants are allotted by the government, a number far lower than those doctors who want to specialise. That forces many of them to leave Italy for further training abroad, depleting the country of valuable medical expertise.

"The efforts and sacrifices that health workers have made in recent months must not remain in vain, which is why serious medical training reform is urgent and necessary," organisers wrote in a statement.

In Milan, about a hundred young doctors or students in their final year of medical school threw their white coats on the ground in protest.

Some held up signs reading, "Without doctors, there are only miracles" and "Who will treat you tomorrow?".

The one-day protest took place in 21 Italian cities, including Naples, Bologna, Genoa, Turin, Florence and Palermo.

"By 2025, more than 60 percent of our specialist and general practitioner colleagues will retire. Given the current health policy, there will not be enough staff to replace them," wrote organisers.

"The right to health care and health of all citizens will therefore be jeopardised."Many of the doctors and students involved in the protests helped care for patients during Italy's coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 32,000 people.

Related Topics

Protest Young Bologna Turin Genoa Florence Palermo Naples Milan Reading Italy All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rehman Malik reviews implementation status of comm ..

2 minutes ago

Russia struggles to keep up in race for virus vacc ..

3 minutes ago

Burundi first lady hospitalised in Nairobi: govern ..

3 minutes ago

UEFA considers 'all options' for Champions League ..

3 minutes ago

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs in 'vital' cost-cutting ..

6 minutes ago

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.