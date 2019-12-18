UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Mocks Lack Of Global Reaction To Clashes Between Protesters, Police In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Zakharova Mocks Lack of Global Reaction to Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has commented on the lack of international reaction to clashes between police and protesters that took place near the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, several protests, including the one against a new bill that lifts a moratorium on selling agricultural land, were held near the Ukrainian parliament. The rallies resulted in clashes with police as protesters attempted to hurl stones at officers. Seventeen policemen were injured as a result, while 26 demonstrators were detained, according to the Interior Ministry.

Commenting on the situation, Maria Zakharova cited media reports saying that Ukraine's national guard, while dispersing rallies, had brought down to the ground protesters who had been already fleeing from them and beaten them with batons.

They also used tear gas, while protesters pulled up paving stones and threw them at police and national guard officers.

"What about the reaction of the international human rights movement? What do they say? When will the foreign ministers of EU countries start calling on the Kiev authorities to 'respect the proportionality principle' while dispersing protesters?" she wrote on Facebook.

Since 2001, Ukraine has had a moratorium on selling agricultural land. If passed, a new bill will do away with the moratorium starting from October 2020, allowing private individuals and legal entities to purchase agricultural land. The bill already passed the first parliamentary reading on November 13.

