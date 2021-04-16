UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Confirms Kiev's Readiness To Resume Meaningful Diplomatic Dialogue On Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Zelenskyy Confirms Kiev's Readiness to Resume Meaningful Diplomatic Dialogue on Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyz Zelenskyy said that Kiev is always ready to resume meaningful diplomatic negotiations on Donbas, and called on Moscow to follow suit.

"Since I took the presidential post, we have been doing everything possible to intensify negotiations and find a peaceful solution.

We are always ready to resume a meaningful diplomatic conversation, we call on Russia to do the same," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italy's La Repubblica, released by the Ukrainian presidential office.

