KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyz Zelenskyy said that Kiev is always ready to resume meaningful diplomatic negotiations on Donbas, and called on Moscow to follow suit.

"Since I took the presidential post, we have been doing everything possible to intensify negotiations and find a peaceful solution.

We are always ready to resume a meaningful diplomatic conversation, we call on Russia to do the same," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italy's La Repubblica, released by the Ukrainian presidential office.