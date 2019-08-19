UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy, Netanyahu Discuss Situation In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:36 PM

Zelenskyy, Netanyahu Discuss Situation in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Donbas region and security issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Kiev on Sunday for a three-day visit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Donbas region and security issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Kiev on Sunday for a three-day visit.

"As a state, we have a lot to learn from Israel, especially regarding issues of security and defense. And we will definitely do that," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister, as quoted by the presidential press service.

According to Zelenskyy, the issues of war and security were the priorities of the agenda for his meeting with Netanyahu.

Zelenskyy also thanked Israel for its continued support of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

Since September 2014, peace in the region has been mediated by the Minsk Contact Group, which was created after the Normandy format talks. Despite the fact that several documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties have continued to violate ceasefires established by them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Visit Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April September Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

State forests meet 88 percent needs of rural popul ..

18 minutes ago

Million tree plantation starts in city: Metropolit ..

5 minutes ago

German, Chinese Observers to Monitor Abkhazian Pre ..

5 minutes ago

No Injuries Reported After Explosion in Northern I ..

5 minutes ago

19 killed in Uganda fuel truck blast: police

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority Board approves sc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.