Zelenskyy, Netanyahu Discuss Situation in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Donbas region and security issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Kiev on Sunday for a three-day visit

"As a state, we have a lot to learn from Israel, especially regarding issues of security and defense. And we will definitely do that," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister, as quoted by the presidential press service.

According to Zelenskyy, the issues of war and security were the priorities of the agenda for his meeting with Netanyahu.

Zelenskyy also thanked Israel for its continued support of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

Since September 2014, peace in the region has been mediated by the Minsk Contact Group, which was created after the Normandy format talks. Despite the fact that several documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties have continued to violate ceasefires established by them.