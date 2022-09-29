Zelenskyy to Urgently Convene National Security Council on Friday - Spokesman

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Thursday that an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was scheduled for Friday, without revealing the agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Thursday that an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was scheduled for Friday, without revealing the agenda.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convening an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. We will announce the agenda and other details later," Nikiforov said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver "a lengthy speech" during the ceremony of signing agreements on the accession of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia on Friday.