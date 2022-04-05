UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Urges UN Security Council To Withdraw Russia's Permanent Membership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Wolodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to withdraw Russia's permanent membership or to reform the United Nations system

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Wolodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to withdraw Russia's permanent membership or to reform the United Nations system.

"Now we need decisions from the Security Council for peace in Ukraine," Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council. "If you do not know how to make these decisions, you can do two things: either remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression and then do everything that we can do to establish peace; or to show how we can reform (the United Nations system) and work for peace.

"

Zelenskyy also suggested to the council to dissolve itself if there is alternative to current situation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russian official have said the special operation's goals are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and the citizens are not in danger.

