MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) An agreement was reached to hold an urgent meeting of the G7 group on October 11, Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Monday.

Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that he had agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold an urgent meeting of the G7 group and expects to address it.

"The president has just completed conversations with chancellor Olaf Stolz and (French) President Emmanuel Macron, agreed on tomorrow's G7 meeting with a tough statement of support for Ukraine, increased assistance in closing the Ukrainian sky, further sanctions," Yermak wrote on Telegram.