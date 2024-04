BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Peter Chan's highly-anticipated crime thriller "She's Got No Name," which has secured a berth in the Cannes Film Festival lineup this May, is poised for a Chinese theatrical release this year, according to an announcement.

Set in 1940s Shanghai, the film boasts a star-studded cast led by Zhang Ziyi. It also includes Wang Chuanjun, Jackson Yee, Mei Ting, Zhao Liying, Lei Jiayin and other big Names, per an announcement on the film's official Weibo account.

Zhang is best known overseas for starring in Ang Lee's 2000 martial arts film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," an Oscar winner for best foreign language film.