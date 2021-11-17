65 farmers get subsidized land laser levellers

As many as 65 farmers got subsidized land laser levellers in district Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 65 farmers got subsidized land laser levellers in district Multan.

The subsidy, Rs 250,000 each, is being given jointly, under PM agriculture emergency programme and Punjab government's initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem chaired a session for balloting draw for provision of land laser levellers. The government had announced 50 percent subsidy on each land laser leveller.

Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner stated that the progress in agriculture sector would lead to prosperous Pakistan.

The subsidy on agriculture tools was being given to revolutionize the sector and bring about positive change in lives of peasants.

He said the district administration was conducting raids to discourage sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides. Nobody will be allowed to earn undue profit through fertilizers' black-marketing.

The deputy commissioner also handed over land laser levellers among the successful farmers. Deputy Director Farm Water Management Ejaz Ahmed Gill were also present on this occasion.