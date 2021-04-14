UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 104,300 Cusecs Water

Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 104,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 104,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.14 feet, which was 25.14 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,500 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1125.60 feet, which was 85.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,700 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 33,700, 39,000 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

