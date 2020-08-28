NLCC surveys 218,827 hectares during last 24 hours

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) had conducted an anti-pest survey over 218,827 hectares land during last 24 hours as it had restricted the swarms outspread from 61 districts to only two districts in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) had conducted an anti-pest survey over 218,827 hectares land during last 24 hours as it had restricted the swarms outspread from 61 districts to only two districts in the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial agriculture departments and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts.

According to the latest updates released by NLCC here on Friday, any locust presence was not reported from provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however, locust presented in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress to complete elimination of the pest from the country and to safe agriculture land from its harmful impacts, it added.

During last 24 hours about 218,827 hectares area have been surveyed, where as locust control operation carried out on 370 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 205 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh.

In last six months, control operation had been carried out on 1,121,953 hectares areas to eradicating locust from effected districts of the country.