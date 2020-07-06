UrduPoint.com
13 SEZs, New Industrial Centres Being Set Up In Punjab: Mian Aslam

Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:55 PM

13 SEZs, new industrial centres being set up in Punjab: Mian Aslam

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab government was establishing 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and new industrial centres, which would bring industrial revolution in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab government was establishing 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and new industrial centres, which would bring industrial revolution in Punjab.

Inaugurating a development project of a private sector in his constituency here, he added that Punjab would become a centre of investment and business activities. With the inflow of fresh investment and establishment of new industries will generate respectable employment opportunities for the youth, he said and added that it was the basic agenda of PTI government to empower the youth by providing them employment opportunities.

The minister vowed, "We will change destiny of the nation by creating opportunities for the youth and initiate such projects in the current fiscal year which will help overcome employment problems.

" He said that business activities would be enhanced in the province with the help of Rs 56 billion tax relief package announced by provincial government.

He mentioned that schemes worth billions of rupees were being introduced for the promotion of SME sector in Punjab and projects promoting economic and industrial activities were being completed on priority.

"We are also bringing soft loans programme for reviving the businesses affected due to coronaviruspandemic and for initiating new business," he said.

Investors were investing in Punjab due to soft measures taken by the government for ease in doing business, and 'we will take every possible step to further increase investment opportunities in Punjab, he vowed.

