156,484-acre state land retrieved: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar said on Thursday that the board of Revenue (BoR) had retrieved 156,484 acres of state land from various illegal occupants in a province-wide crackdown.

Talking to a four-member delegation of party workers here at his office, he said the retrieved lands worth Rs 450.81 billion would be utilised for public welfare purposes.

The minister said the PTI government was spending huge resources on health, education and other public welfare initiatives to improve living standard of people.

"The BoR is entrusted to protect government and private lands and an indiscriminate action has been taken against the land grabbers," he added.