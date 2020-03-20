UrduPoint.com
24 Winds Power Projects Of 1,233.37 MW Achieve Commercial Operation So Far

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

As many as 24 wind power projects having cumulative capacity of 1,233.37 MW have achieved commercial operation so far and are supplying electricity to the national grid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 24 wind power projects having cumulative capacity of 1,233.37 MW have achieved commercial operation so far and are supplying electricity to the national grid.

These projects included 49.5 MW FFC Energy Limited, 56.4 MW Zorlu Enerji Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, 49.5 MW Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, 50 MW each Foundation Wind Energy-I and II Ltd, 52.8 MW Sapphire Wind Power Company Ltd, 50 MW Yunus Energy Ltd, 50 MW Metro Power Company Ltd, 30 MW Tapal Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd and 49.5 MW Tenaga Generasi Ltd.

Similarly, Master Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd is supplying 52.8 MW, Gul Wind Energy Ltd 50 MW, Hydro China Dawood Power Pvt Ltd (CPEC) 49.5 MW, Sachal Energy Development Pvt. Ltd (CPEC) 49.5 MW, United Energy Pakistan Pvt Ltd (CPEC) 99 MW, Hawa Energy Pvt Ltd 49.737 MW, Jhampir Wind Power Ltd 49.737 MW and Artistic Energy Pvt Ltd 49.3 MW to the national grid.

Meanwhile, the Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has formulated of a new Alternative & Renewable Energy Policy (ARE Policy 2019) consequent to expiry of RE Policy 2006 in March, 2018.

The policy aims at creating a conducive environment for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan's strategic objectives of Energy Security, Economic Benefits, Environmental Protection, Sustainable Growth and Social Equity will further be harnessed under the ARE Policy 2019.

The draft policy has an expanded scope encompassing all alternative and renewable energy sources, competitive procurement and addresses areas like distributed generation systems, off-grid solutions, B2B methodologies and rural energy services.

The draft ARE Policy 2019 sets a target of achieving 20% capacity from ARE technologies by 2025 and 30% capacity by 2030. The draft ARE Policy 2019 envisages development of large scale ARE projects in all parts of the country through active participation of the provinces and also lays down procedure for development of provincially sponsored projects.

The development of new ARE projects shall be initiated under the new ARE Policy 2019 once it is approved from the competent forum.

