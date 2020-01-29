25 MMCFD additional gas being injected in SSGC production gathering system

(@imziishan)

Around 25 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) additional gas is being injected in production gathering system of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) from matured wells of Badin IV South Field to meet energy needs of the Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 25 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) additional gas is being injected in production gathering system of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) from matured wells of Badin IV South Field to meet energy needs of the Sindh province.

The company had laid the trunk transmission pipeline after getting right-of-way from the provincial government in the mid of December, 2019 that was now under the phase of 'pressure testing' before adding 25 MMCFD gas into the system from the field, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

Earlier, the official said, the production of three wells including Ayesha, Aminah and Ayesha North faced delay due to non-issuance of right-of-way by the provincial government for transmission of gas from Badin IV South gas field.

He said the Petroleum Division would continue to work in national interest and was cognizant of its responsibilities to ensure uninterrupted supply and development of oil and gas in country.

The official said it was on record that most of the discoveries made during last 10 years in Sindh and Balochistan had been allocated to Sui Southern Gas Company.

"There is a nominal difference between the gas being produced and consumed in Sindh.

There is a little volume that is going out from the province." He said around 2,200 million cubic feet gas per day (MMCFD) was being produced from Sindh, out of which currently12,24 MMCFD was being given through SSGC system, while estimated 750-800 MMCFD gas directly went to three power plants and fertilizers units in Sindh directly.

Since February last, he said, the Petroleum Division had been requesting the Sindh government to give right of way for three pipelines that had due importance to reinforce the existing transmission network, but it gave no response.

However, after the repeated requests, the Sindh government had given permission - right of way - for just one pipeline to connect a new field for bringing 25 MMCF gas in the system.

Replying a query, he said the government had supplied overall 50 percent additional gas in domestic sector year on year basis, while 12 percent additional gas in the overall sector.

He said Liquefied Natural Gas terminals were operating with their full capacity to ensure better supply of the commodity in the extreme cold weather, adding the government was ensuring supply of gas to domestic consumers on priority.

\395