9 special technology zones to be set up in Punjab: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal announced on Thursday that the provincial government would set up nine special technology zones (STZs) in the province.

The first state-of-the-art technology zone would be established at TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) secretariat.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Chief Minister's Investment Facilitation Centre at Chief Minister Office, he said Punjab would be the first province to set up technology zones and those special zones would be set up in nine divisions of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Provincial ministers, members of assembly, Chinese and Pakistanis investors attended the event.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government had attained another milestone of investment promotion by setting up the Chief Minister's Investment Facilitation Centre to facilitate investors.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that under the Punjab Rozgar scheme, easy loan up to Rs 10 million had been provided for restoration of corona affected business and to start new business. He mentioned that nine special zones had also been set up in the province where new industrial units were being set up. New small industrial estates were also being set up in the province, he added.