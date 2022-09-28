UrduPoint.com

African Diplomats Keen To Promote Trade Ties With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 06:34 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) opened an Africa Facilitation Desk to facilitate the business community in exploring opportunities of trade, exports and investment with African countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) opened an Africa Facilitation Desk to facilitate the business community in exploring opportunities of trade, exports and investment with African countries.

Mohammed Karmoune, Dean of the African Corps and Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan inaugurated the Africa Desk as the chief guest.

Jemal Beker, Ambassador of Ethiopia, Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, Ambassador of Sudan, Mohammed Bello Abioye, High Commissioner of Nigeria and Philip Riley, Counsellor of South African High Commission were also present on the occasion.

Mohammed Karmoune, Dean of the African Corps and Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan lauded the initiative of ICCI for opening Africa Facilitation Desk as it was the first Chamber in Pakistan to open such a desk.

He said that Africa was the continent of the future and there was a huge potential for Pakistan to enhance trade and exports with it as well as explore joint ventures and investment in African region of 55 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassadors of Ethiopia and Sudan, High Commissioner of Nigeria and Counsellor of South Africa said that Asia and Africa should come together for promoting trade and economic ties to achieve progress and prosperity.

They said that Pakistan should focus on Africa for exports as it was still an untapped market for Pakistan.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the African diplomats about the aims and objectives of opening Africa Facilitation Desk at ICCI.

He said that the Desk would work to provide business related information to the business community so that they could be facilitated in capitalizing opportunities of trade, exports, business and investment in African market.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari newly elected President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion.

They appreciated that Ethiopia was going to start direct flights with Pakistan and stressed that other African countries should also start direct flights with Pakistan that would help in promoting trade, tourism, people to people contacts, business and investment relations between Pakistan and African region.

