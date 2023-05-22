UrduPoint.com

Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Opens In Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Opens in Nigeria - Reports

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated on Monday the Dangote Oil Refinery, the largest in Africa, Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated on Monday the Dangote Oil Refinery, the largest in Africa, Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported.

The opening ceremony in Ibeju Lekki in Nigeria's southern state of Lagos was attended by the leaders of Ghana, Niger, Senegal, Togo and the Chadian presidential representative, the report said. The refinery is expected to ensure Nigeria's self-sufficiency in refined oil products and even accumulate a surplus for export, according to the report.

"When I travel around Africa and meet and engage my brother Heads of State... I often sense a quiet expectation that our country is blessed with resources and human capacity to lead Africa's rise to economic prosperity and the attainment of Agenda 2063 � 'The Africa we all want.

' But to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063, Africa must come together � we must integrate our economies, eliminate barriers to trade and energize our youthful population to scale up our productive capacity," Buhari was quoted by Vanguard as saying.

The president also praised Nigerian entrepreneur Aliko Dangote's leading part in building the refinery, the newspaper said.

"Our products slate is designed to meet the highest quality standards and high-value products ... that will enable us not only meet our country's demand but also to become a key player in the African and global market," Dangote was quoted by Vanguard as saying.

Dangote Oil Refinery is Africa's largest refining factory with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, Dangote added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Oil Lagos Lead Togo Senegal Ghana Niger Nigeria Market All

Recent Stories

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements ..

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit

8 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pardon Civil Rights Act ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pardon Civil Rights Activist Marcus Garvey - Letter

8 minutes ago
 Over Half of Britons Believe Brexit Was Wrong Move ..

Over Half of Britons Believe Brexit Was Wrong Move - Poll

8 minutes ago
 Only 63% of Americans Have Money to Cover a $400 E ..

Only 63% of Americans Have Money to Cover a $400 Emergency - Fed Survey

7 minutes ago
 US Asks Sudan Warring Parties to Respect Ceasefire ..

US Asks Sudan Warring Parties to Respect Ceasefire, Allow Humanitarian Aid - Env ..

8 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei, Malaysian counterpart discuss ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Malaysian counterpart discuss cooperation

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.