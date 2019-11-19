UrduPoint.com
Air Astana Says Signals Intent To Buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:13 PM

Air Astana says signals intent to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX

Kazakhstan's flag carrier Air Astana said Tuesday it had signed a "letter of intent" to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, with the order to be finalised in coming months.

Boeing said the planes would "serve as the backbone" of Air Astana's new low-cost carrier FlyArystan

Kazakhstan's flag carrier Air Astana said Tuesday it had signed a "letter of intent" to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, with the order to be finalised in coming months.

Boeing said the planes would "serve as the backbone" of Air Astana's new low-cost carrier FlyArystan.

Boeing secured a $1.2 billion sale to Turkey's SunExpress of the troubled 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Monday, the first firm order since the model was grounded after two crashes that left a total of 346 people dead.

