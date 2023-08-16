Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, the CEO of Air Link, revealed to the US-based publication that the collaborative venture between the two companies, which originated two years ago to facilitate the sale of mobile phones in Pakistan, anticipates minimal capital infusion due to the analogous nature of the assembly processes for both product lines.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) Air Link Communication Ltd. of Pakistan is set to commence the assembly of xiaomi televisions within the nation starting from January 2024, with plans for subsequent sales, the Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, the CEO of Air Link, revealed to the US-based publication that the collaborative venture between the two companies, which originated two years ago to facilitate the sale of mobile phones in Pakistan, anticipates minimal capital infusion due to the analogous nature of the assembly processes for both product lines.

Bloomberg's account underscores Pakistan's favorable trajectory following a pivotal agreement with the International Monetary Fund, an accord that effectively doubled the country's foreign exchange reserves to a substantial $8 billion.

An essential stipulation of this international pact mandated the removal of all import restrictions, a development that notably eased operational constraints for corporations such as Air Link.

During the past half-year, Air Link has transitioned from a state of breaking even to one of profitability, as highlighted by Piracha.

Having embarked on its journey as a mobile phone distributor slightly over ten years ago, Air Link has since surged to become a prominent player in Pakistan's private sector, thereby achieving the largest initial public offering in the country in 2021. Piracha conveyed aspirations for the monthly production of mobile phones to escalate from the present 300,000 units to approximately 500,000 units by year-end.

Looking beyond its current scope, the company is actively diversifying its interests and has embarked on a joint endeavor to bid for the acquisition of Shell Plc's local subsidiary.