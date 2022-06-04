Ajmal Baluch pleads for fixed tax for small traders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and Traders Action Committee (APATTAC) Islamabad Ajmal Baluch on Saturday urged for introducing fixed tax for small traders across the country.

The President APATTAC, along with Secretary and Convener Traders Committee Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Khalid Chaudhry, Convener FBR Committee ICCI Mian Ramzan, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Saqib Abbasi, Irfan Chaudhry, Mehboob Ahmed Khan, Akhtar Abbasi, Mian Waleed Khalid, Shahid Abbasi and Ahmad Khan said that the former government and representatives of the business community of the Federal capital had agreed to levy a fixed tax for small traders and the business community across the city.

They said that it was divided into three different categories but was later postponed due to lack of approval from the international financial institution.

Ajmal said that for the past two years traders had been suffering tremendous losses due to Covid -19, but somehow managed to prevent business from closing down.

He said that the FBR had started a tax filers campaign and the process of forcibly registering small shopkeepers in sales tax had also started, which was causing panic among small traders.

Ajmal said that dozens of G-8 traders were given notices for sales tax registration and POS installation last week and traders protested against it. The department remained silent for four years, he said.

The government, he said, should present a business-friendly budget and in the next budget, fixed tax should be introduced according to the formula laid down for small traders.

He said that traders were paying taxes adding that the tax net should be expanded to generate more revenue.