UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Political Parties Should Support The Charter Of Economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:36 PM

All political parties should support the charter of economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Exchange rate erosion, increasing cost of energy a wakeup call

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the country is passing through a critical phase therefore all the political parties should shun differences to support charter of economy.

The government should provide enabling environment to make charter of economy a success as the inflation has taken a toll on the poor and middle class who deserve some respite, he said. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that exchange rate erosion, increasing price of energy, fall of the stock market and budget differences should be taken seriously by the government.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that despite best efforts, the government has failed to provide any relief to masses while the opposition is cashing on the situation without focusing on the resolution of the problems.

The former minister noted that government should form a high-level committee encompassing all the political parties which should try to salvage the economy.

All the political parties have a general consensus on defense, foreign policy and terrorism, therefore agreement on the economic issues is not very difficult.

The committee should be above the political considerations as the political parties can join hands to improve the economy without compromising of their stance for the sake of the country. Mian Zahid Hussain said that economic decisions not be based on political concerns is the best way to ensure rapid national development.

He said that loans will never help the country overcome problems as it can provide temporary relief otherwise borrowing worth USD100 billion would have made Pakistan a developed nation. The government’s efforts to raise revenue are not satisfactory resulting in borrowing as the economy remained misbalanced.

Regional countries have tax to GDP ratio of 18 to 20 percent while in Pakistan it is almost half of it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution Exchange Business Poor Budget Alliance Price Turkish Lira Market All Government Agreement Best Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Girls studens outshine boys in SSC exams 2019 of B ..

8 minutes ago

Expenditures of PM house cut by 32%: National Asse ..

8 minutes ago

Membership of Ex-District President Malir suspende ..

8 minutes ago

PACE Holds 2nd Vote on Candidature of Russia's Slu ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to increase fares of passenger t ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.